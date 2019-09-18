350,000 Shares in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Purchased by Par Capital Management Inc.

Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000. Par Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Realogy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Realogy by 21,411.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Realogy by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 1,373.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of Realogy stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. 1,504,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,777. The stock has a market cap of $677.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $20.98.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Compass Point set a $7.00 price target on shares of Realogy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Realogy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.