4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.00

Shares of 4d Pharma PLC (LON:DDDD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.88), with a volume of 1493499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.02.

About 4d Pharma (LON:DDDD)

4D pharma plc engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company's development programs include Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome and Thetanix for paediatric crohn's disease, as well as Rosburix for Paediatric Ulcerative Colitis. It also develops immuno-oncology products, including MRx0518 for solid tumors; respiratory products, such as MRx0004 for asthma and MRx0001 for allergic asthma; autoimmune products comprising MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis and MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis; and CNS products for autism.

