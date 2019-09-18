600 Shares in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Acquired by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 24.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 46.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 17.6% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 66.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. GMP Securities cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.03. Franco Nevada Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.55 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

