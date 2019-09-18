7,646,771 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,646,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,575,000. FS KKR Capital makes up about 0.8% of HBK Investments L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $115,333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $66,831,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $52,281,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $26,004,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $21,168,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 81,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,685. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.84 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 8.66%. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 57,100 shares of company stock valued at $335,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

