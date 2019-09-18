$9.50 Million in Sales Expected for CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report $9.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.65 million. CryoPort posted sales of $5.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full year sales of $35.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.50 million to $35.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $52.51 million, with estimates ranging from $47.50 million to $58.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

CYRX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on CryoPort and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. 313,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a current ratio of 17.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. CryoPort has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $25.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in CryoPort in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,037 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

