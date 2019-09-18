ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.85

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.85 and last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 260115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Leerink Swann raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Alejandro Miller sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $191,281.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,112 shares of company stock worth $2,449,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $8,039,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

