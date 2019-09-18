Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. Acadia Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.31 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on AKR shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 30,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $833,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,851,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,481,000 after purchasing an additional 526,727 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,150,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,026,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,619 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,568,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,939,000 after purchasing an additional 119,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter.

AKR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. 2,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.96%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

