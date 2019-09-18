AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Stock Price Up 6.7%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.72, approximately 1,840,046 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,655,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

ACRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.19.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Edwards bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

