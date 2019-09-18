Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) rose 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.10, approximately 1,550,701 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 732,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

ACRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Swann downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $67.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.40% and a negative net margin of 979.65%. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 339,537 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,568,660.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 454,261 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $2,085,057.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,493,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,307. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,057,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 872,408 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,028,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 328,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 30,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 272,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 162,458 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

