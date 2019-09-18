AdHive (ADH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $169.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdHive token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. AdHive has a market capitalization of $293,676.00 and approximately $169.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AdHive

AdHive (ADH) is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

