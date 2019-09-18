Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $480,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report sales of $480,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the lowest is $460,000.00. Adverum Biotechnologies posted sales of $830,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $960,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $920,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.42 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 4,505.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADVM. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 94.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 372.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. 1,215,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,351. The company has a quick ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

