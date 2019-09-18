Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 372.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. 1,911,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $372.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.50.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.21% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%. Equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

