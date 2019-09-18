AidCoin Price Hits $0.0108 on Exchanges (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 8% against the US dollar. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $491,744.00 and approximately $14,057.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00212942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.01225762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00096545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017872 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Upbit, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

