Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AIRCASTLE LTD are a global company that acquires and leases high utility commercial jet aircraft to passenger and cargo airlines throughout the world. High utility aircraft are generally modern, operationally efficient jets with a large operator base and long useful lives. They also make investments in other aviation assets, including debt securities secured by commercial jet aircraft. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aircastle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

AYR traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.10. 260,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. Aircastle has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aircastle will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aircastle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

