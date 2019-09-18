Airea Plc (LON:AIEA) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.80

Airea Plc (LON:AIEA) declared a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AIEA opened at GBX 42.49 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. Airea has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.21 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 78.90 ($1.03). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Get Airea alerts:

Airea Company Profile

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks and sheets for architects, specifiers, and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Airea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.