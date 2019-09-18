Alchemint Standards Market Capitalization Achieves $310,636.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $310,636.00 and $6,093.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00216741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.88 or 0.01250549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00098263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017258 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020498 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

