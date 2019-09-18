ALERUS FINL COR/SH (ALRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

ALRS stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. 11,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,284. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39.

Get ALERUS FINL COR/SH alerts:

About ALERUS FINL COR/SH

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.