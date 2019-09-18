Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 587,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,149,456 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $99,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.98. 7,934,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,163,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $455.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.92.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

