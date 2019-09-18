Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.35

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.35 and traded as high as $81.48. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 4,336 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In other Alimentation Couche-Tard news, Director Jean André Élie sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.15, for a total value of C$126,217.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,729,179.75. Also, Senior Officer Stéphane Trudel bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$79.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$103,636.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.A)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

