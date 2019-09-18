Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $617.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on Y shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Alleghany and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of Y stock traded up $8.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $782.59. 2,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,851. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $798.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $744.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany will post 42.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at $386,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,648,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

