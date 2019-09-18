Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Holdings Trimmed by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Allergan makes up approximately 5.1% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $34,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

AGN stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.63. The stock had a trading volume of 51,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.16. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.75.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

