Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $93.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alnylam incurred wider-than-expected loss and missed on revenues in the second quarter of 2019. The company demonstrated progress in the global commercialization of Onpattro. The FDA set an action date of Feb 20, 2020, and the company showed strong commitment toward future pipeline growth through its landmark ocular and CNS disease alliance with Regeneron. The company also aims to expand the label of Onpattro for patients with cardiomyopathy. In the second half of 2019, the company expects pivotal data read-outs from two programs on inclisiran and lumasiran . The company also expects to submit an NDA for inclisiran in 2019. Although we are pleased with Alnylam’s broad and promising pipeline, currently it depends heavily on Onpattro for growth, which is a concern. The company is heavily reliant on its partnerships for supporting operations.”

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $145.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.40. 11,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $96.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.24 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 848.70%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 444.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.