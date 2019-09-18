Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

NYSE AGD opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48.

About Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.