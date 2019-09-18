Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 2,587 Shares

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $167,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Christopher Day sold 405 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $23,781.60.

On Monday, June 24th, Christopher Day sold 2,490 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $109,510.20.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,611. Ambarella Inc has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Dougherty & Co set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,718,000 after buying an additional 627,318 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,561,000 after purchasing an additional 394,967 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $13,819,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 112.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 554,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 293,373 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

