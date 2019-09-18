AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

ABC stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.97.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $1,783,089.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 10,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $973,502.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,184.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,389 shares of company stock worth $6,947,790. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

