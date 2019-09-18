Amon (AMN) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $681,203.00 and approximately $553.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 34% higher against the US dollar. One Amon token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amon Profile

Amon was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,069,715 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

