AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Trading 17% Higher

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)’s stock price traded up 17% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.21 and last traded at $46.21, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75.

AMS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

