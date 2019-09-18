Analysts Anticipate Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $18.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Haymaker Acquisition an industry rank of 191 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

OSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE OSW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,715. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83. Haymaker Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

