Analysts Expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $7.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.47. 960,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,730. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $108.25 and a 52-week high of $182.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.72. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

In related news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $961,575,878.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,613,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after buying an additional 502,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,335,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,057,049,000 after buying an additional 371,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,015,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,935,000 after buying an additional 1,367,124 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,713,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,310,000 after buying an additional 134,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,470,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831,921 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.