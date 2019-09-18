Analysts Expect Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) to Announce -$1.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) will report ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.84). Urovant Sciences posted earnings of ($1.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.66) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urovant Sciences.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02).

UROV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price target on Urovant Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Urovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Urovant Sciences stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,387. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. Urovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 55.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 220,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

