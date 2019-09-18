Analysts Set $63.00 Price Target for Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $63.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 14 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

IBA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. 231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,052. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $879.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 110,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 34,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

