Analysts Set Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Price Target at $10.61

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

GMRE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,950. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $388.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.74 million. Research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

In other Global Medical REIT news, Director Ronald Marston purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,368,000 after purchasing an additional 907,360 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $6,569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 491,778 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,171,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after purchasing an additional 364,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

