Analysts Set WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Target Price at GBX 247.22

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 248.33 ($3.24).

MRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, September 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Investec upgraded WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 200.10 ($2.61). The company had a trading volume of 13,029,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.46. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 176.90 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 269.80 ($3.53).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.93 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. WM Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

