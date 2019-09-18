Analyzing ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) & The Ultimate Software Group (OTCMKTS:ULTI)

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) and ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

The Ultimate Software Group has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITV PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Ultimate Software Group and ITV PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ultimate Software Group 1 12 1 0 2.00 ITV PLC/ADR 1 1 2 0 2.25

The Ultimate Software Group presently has a consensus price target of $310.26, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given The Ultimate Software Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Ultimate Software Group is more favorable than ITV PLC/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of The Ultimate Software Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ITV PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of The Ultimate Software Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ITV PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. The Ultimate Software Group does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Ultimate Software Group and ITV PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ultimate Software Group $1.14 billion 0.00 $65.14 million $2.39 N/A ITV PLC/ADR $4.29 billion 1.49 $622.02 million N/A N/A

ITV PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than The Ultimate Software Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Ultimate Software Group and ITV PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ultimate Software Group 4.78% 8.84% 3.38% ITV PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Ultimate Software Group beats ITV PLC/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions to enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and companies in the strategic market in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's UltiPro solution includes feature sets for talent acquisition and onboarding, human resources (HR) service delivery and management, benefits management and online enrollment, payroll, performance management, employee engagement surveying, compensation management with salary planning, budgeting, incentive award planning, succession management, learning management, reporting and analytical decision-making and predictive tools and time capture, scheduling, attendance tracking, and absence accruals; and has role-based features for HR professionals, executives, managers, administrators, and employees. Its UltiPro software solution is delivered through software-as-a-service. The company also provides professional services, and customer support and product maintenance services. It markets its products and services to manufacturing, food services, sports, technology, finance, insurance, retail, real estate, transportation, communications, healthcare, and other services industries primarily through direct sales force. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

About ITV PLC/ADR

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services. It also delivers content through linear television broadcasting; ITV Hub, an over-the-top service on 29 platforms, including itv.com Website; and pay providers, such as Virgin and Sky, as well as through direct content deals with services comprising Amazon, Apple, and Netflix. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Choice subscription services, as well as licenses DTT Multiplex A. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment for its own channels and other broadcasters, such as the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5, and Sky. It also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters in Australia, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the Nordics. In addition, this segment's distribution business licenses finished programs and formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The company also engages in the development of platform, broadband, transactional, and mobile services; operation of Freeview Multiplex A; rights ownership and distribution of television programs and films; and scheduling and commissioning of television programs. ITV plc was founded in 1955 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

