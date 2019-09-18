Andina Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:ANDAU) Shares Sold by Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:ANDAU) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. Cowen Inc.’s holdings in Andina Acquisition Corp II were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Andina Acquisition Corp II stock remained flat at $$10.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. Andina Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.03.

Andina Acquisition Corp II Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The Company was formed to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, plan of arrangement, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The Company’s efforts in identifying prospective target businesses are not limited to a particular industry or geographic region of the world.

