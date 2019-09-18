Anglo Asian Mining Plc (LON:AAZ) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Anglo Asian Mining Plc (LON:AAZ) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AAZ stock traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 165.50 ($2.16). 680,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,223. Anglo Asian Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 177 ($2.31). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. The firm has a market cap of $189.32 million and a PE ratio of 11.57.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, and silver properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets that are held under a production sharing agreement with the Government of Azerbaijan.

