Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,470,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.61% of Anthem worth $5,494,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.93.

ANTM stock traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,952. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.08 and its 200-day moving average is $279.36.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

