Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 46.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.80. 794,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,952. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Anthem’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.93.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

