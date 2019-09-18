Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,050 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,203 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Applied Materials by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.19.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. 83,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,891,819. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

