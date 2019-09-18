Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CFO Joseph R. Massaro Sells 2,800 Shares

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.74. 11,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.81. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 22.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.