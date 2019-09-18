Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.14

Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1432 per share on Thursday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,302. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63. Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $25.80.

