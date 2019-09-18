ARAW Market Capitalization Tops $62,968.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. ARAW has a market capitalization of $62,968.00 and approximately $70,457.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 48.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041253 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.62 or 0.05305760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a token. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

