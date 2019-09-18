Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,622 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,837 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.68% of Archrock worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,991,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,511,000 after acquiring an additional 841,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,137,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,955,000 after purchasing an additional 562,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,959,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,365,000 after purchasing an additional 151,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,429,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,752,000 after purchasing an additional 321,713 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,770,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after purchasing an additional 531,128 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider D Bradley Childers bought 12,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,689.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 15,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $155,223.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AROC. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE AROC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. 3,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Archrock Inc has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Archrock had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $238.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archrock Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

