Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Down 8%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 121,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 588,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

