Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Trading Down 3.2%

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 123,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,008,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascena Retail Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.64.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASNA. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 52.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 44,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 138.4% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 34,340 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 159.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 36,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.