Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 873,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 287,831 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $100,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 208.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,131,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,131,000 after acquiring an additional 764,160 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.4% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 67,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.79. 77,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.59 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.64. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $133.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 932.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

