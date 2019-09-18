Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,410.04

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,410.04 and traded as high as $2,324.00. Associated British Foods shares last traded at $2,313.00, with a volume of 935,887 shares.

ABF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,740 ($35.80) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,070 ($40.11) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,886.83 ($37.72).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,327.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,410.32.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,231 ($29.15) per share, for a total transaction of £24,764.10 ($32,358.68).

Associated British Foods Company Profile (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.