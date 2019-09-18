Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) will post sales of $175.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.23 million and the highest is $178.00 million. Astronics posted sales of $212.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Astronics will report full-year sales of $745.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $736.61 million to $754.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $773.76 million, with estimates ranging from $756.01 million to $791.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Astronics.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. Astronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Astronics’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

ATRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Astronics to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Astronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

In related news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $71,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,248.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,434 shares in the company, valued at $875,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $451,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Astronics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 635,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 81,109 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.27. 347,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43. Astronics has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astronics (ATRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.