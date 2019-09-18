Atomic Wallet Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $614,569.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $614,569.00 and approximately $2,323.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00217056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.93 or 0.01224392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00099941 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017654 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020393 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,193,085 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

