AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,539 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.7% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.8% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 16,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 248.3% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 136.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 156,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 90,146 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 136.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 64,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 241,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.3% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 254,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $36.72. 16,048,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,245,284. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

